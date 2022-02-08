Albany International (AIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Albany International to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AIN opened at $85.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.36. Albany International has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Get Albany International alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.20%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $1,029,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,800 shares of company stock worth $1,914,728. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after buying an additional 30,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.