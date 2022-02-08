Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stock analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 52.75% from the company’s previous close.

NYSE ALIT opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Alight has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $13.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $690.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.58 per share, for a total transaction of $158,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alight in the fourth quarter worth $560,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Alight in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alight in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alight by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alight by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 11,799,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

About Alight

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

