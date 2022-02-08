Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 175,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,633 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of Align Technology worth $116,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 160.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth $38,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALGN. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.69.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $500.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $574.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $639.20. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $432.09 and a 52-week high of $737.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.67.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.10. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

