Allegion (ALLE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ALLE opened at $120.46 on Tuesday. Allegion has a 52 week low of $106.52 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.52.

Get Allegion alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $383,535.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $342,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allegion stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 282.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of Allegion worth $42,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.70.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.