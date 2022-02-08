Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 16,200 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.10% of IVERIC bio worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at $115,000. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 12,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $201,236.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 31,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $527,184.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,420 shares of company stock worth $1,861,398 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISEE shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, IVERIC bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

ISEE stock opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.44. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average is $14.13.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

