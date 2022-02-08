Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.46

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.46 and traded as low as $3.26. Allied Healthcare Products shares last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 32,751 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Allied Healthcare Products from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of -4.63.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 8.86%.

In other news, Director John D. Weil sold 135,864 shares of Allied Healthcare Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $1,145,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Allied Healthcare Products by 5.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:AHPI)

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

