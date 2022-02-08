Alteryx (AYX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $52.78 on Tuesday. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $49.67 and a twelve month high of $140.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.18.
In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $164,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AYX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alteryx from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.45.
About Alteryx
Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.
