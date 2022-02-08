Alteryx (AYX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $52.78 on Tuesday. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $49.67 and a twelve month high of $140.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.18.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $164,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alteryx stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.29% of Alteryx worth $14,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AYX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alteryx from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.45.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

