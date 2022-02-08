Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,829 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Altice USA worth $53,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter worth $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter worth $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 26.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth $103,000. 50.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $85,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $145,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $506,225. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ATUS stock opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.61.
Altice USA Company Profile
Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altice USA (ATUS)
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
- Is Enphase Energy Clearing a Low Bar or a Large Hurdle?
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS).
Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.