Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,829 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Altice USA worth $53,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter worth $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter worth $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 26.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth $103,000. 50.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altice USA alerts:

In other news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $85,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $145,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $506,225. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

ATUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on Altice USA from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on Altice USA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.08.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.61.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.