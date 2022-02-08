Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) shares rose 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 32,953 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 96,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of -16.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ambow Education stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Ambow Education as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of educational and career enhancement services and products through integrated offline and online channels. It operates through the K-12 Schools, and CP and CE Programs segments. The K-12 Schools segment delivers educational services for K-12 programs including school education, international education programs, and online educational offerings.

