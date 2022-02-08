American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-$-0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $26 million-$29 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.20 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMSC. TheStreet downgraded American Superconductor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

AMSC stock opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.01. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.47 million, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.23.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vikram S. Budhraja sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $35,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 22,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $257,347.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 19,970 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 4,040.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. 57.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

