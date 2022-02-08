Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.71. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at C$1.71, with a volume of 397,073 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of C$296.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.20.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%.
Amerigo Resources Company Profile (TSE:ARG)
Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.
