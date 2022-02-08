Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $12,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,239,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,620,000 after acquiring an additional 61,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,696,000 after buying an additional 53,706 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,243,000 after buying an additional 354,421 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,296,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,522,000 after buying an additional 34,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,046,000 after buying an additional 130,430 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.77.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $311.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.02. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $210.94 and a one year high of $332.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.26.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.