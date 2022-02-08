Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $12,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,239,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,620,000 after acquiring an additional 61,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,696,000 after acquiring an additional 53,706 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,243,000 after acquiring an additional 354,421 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,296,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,522,000 after acquiring an additional 34,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,046,000 after acquiring an additional 130,430 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $311.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $305.13 and its 200-day moving average is $288.26. The company has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.94 and a 12 month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.77.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

