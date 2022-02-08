AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Position Boosted by Natixis

Natixis increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 50.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,647 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $6,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABC. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.43.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $139.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.66. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $100.71 and a 12-month high of $140.24. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.87%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $1,935,148.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $6,097,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,566 shares of company stock valued at $21,544,909. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.