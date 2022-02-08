Ampleforth Hits Market Cap of $118.02 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $118.02 million and $4.78 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002542 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded up 14.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00041478 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00105612 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 122,584,613 coins and its circulating supply is 107,037,037 coins. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

