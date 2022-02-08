Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMRS. Roth Capital cut their price target on Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Amyris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on Amyris in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

AMRS stock opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.11. Amyris has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.57.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amyris will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amyris news, Director James F. Mccann acquired 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,354.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amyris during the second quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Amyris by 378.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Amyris during the third quarter worth $65,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Amyris during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amyris during the third quarter worth $101,000. 38.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

