ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.20

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.20 and traded as high as $4.48. ANA shares last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 3,017 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

ANA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALNPY)

ANA HOLDINGS INC. operates as a holding company, which provides domestic and international air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, Trade & Retail, and Others. The Air Transportation segment provides domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

