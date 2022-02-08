Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.82

Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.82 and traded as low as $11.82. Anaergia shares last traded at $11.82, with a volume of 3,156 shares changing hands.

ANRGF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Anaergia from C$26.50 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Anaergia from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

