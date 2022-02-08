Analysts Anticipate Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $133.47 Million

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2022

Analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) will report sales of $133.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dutch Bros’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $135.60 million and the lowest is $131.00 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dutch Bros will report full-year sales of $491.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $488.80 million to $493.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $681.12 million, with estimates ranging from $667.20 million to $694.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dutch Bros.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.53 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

BROS opened at $56.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.29. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dutch Bros (BROS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS)

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.