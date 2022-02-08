Analysts Anticipate On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) will post $195.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ON’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $196.24 million and the lowest is $194.15 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.
On average, analysts expect that ON will report full year sales of $778.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $766.55 million to $783.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ON.
ON (NYSE:ONON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.79 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONON. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in ON in the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.90% of the company’s stock.
ONON stock opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.56. ON has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $55.87.
About ON
On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.
