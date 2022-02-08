Analysts Expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Aramark reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 174.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARMK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.86.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $36.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.51 and a beta of 1.95. Aramark has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $43.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Aramark’s payout ratio is -125.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Aramark by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 7,327,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,788,000 after acquiring an additional 194,424 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aramark by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,595,000 after acquiring an additional 149,027 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aramark by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 543,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,022,000 after acquiring an additional 301,793 shares in the last quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC grew its position in Aramark by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,947,000.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

