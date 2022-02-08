Analysts Expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Equities analysts expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to post $1.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41 billion. Camping World reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year sales of $6.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.80 billion to $6.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.98 billion to $7.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Get Camping World alerts:

CWH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,647 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camping World by 3,685.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 594,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,094,000 after buying an additional 578,449 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in Camping World by 50.8% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 839,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,641,000 after buying an additional 283,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Camping World by 31.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,264,000 after buying an additional 246,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Camping World by 391.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,856,000 after buying an additional 242,992 shares in the last quarter. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World stock opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.24. Camping World has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 3.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Camping World’s payout ratio is 34.54%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camping World (CWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.