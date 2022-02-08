Analysts Expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Monro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.50. Monro posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Monro had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MNRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of MNRO opened at $44.63 on Tuesday. Monro has a 12 month low of $44.10 and a 12 month high of $72.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Monro’s payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.85 per share, for a total transaction of $122,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Monro by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,660,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $232,494,000 after buying an additional 51,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Monro by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,413,000 after purchasing an additional 107,489 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Monro by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,505,000 after purchasing an additional 59,839 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Monro by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 766,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,070,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Monro by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 741,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,643,000 after purchasing an additional 96,958 shares during the last quarter.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

