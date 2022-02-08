Analysts Expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.13 Million

Analysts expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to report sales of $21.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.40 million and the lowest is $21.00 million. O2Micro International reported sales of $23.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full year sales of $105.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $108.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $118.00 million, with estimates ranging from $115.00 million to $121.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 11.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of O2Micro International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OIIM opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. O2Micro International has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $114.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.77.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OIIM. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in O2Micro International by 39.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in O2Micro International during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in O2Micro International by 34.5% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,849,000 after acquiring an additional 630,203 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O2Micro International during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in O2Micro International during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

