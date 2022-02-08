Analysts Expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.38. Redwood Trust posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Redwood Trust.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on RWT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

In related news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $121,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Redwood Trust by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.