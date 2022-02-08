Analysts Expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to Post $1.45 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will announce earnings per share of $1.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43. Robert Half International posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year earnings of $6.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $6.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $6.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Robert Half International.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.17.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at about $626,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $119.26 on Tuesday. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $120.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.55.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Robert Half International (RHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.