Analysts Expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to Post $1.45 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will announce earnings per share of $1.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43. Robert Half International posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.
On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year earnings of $6.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $6.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $6.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Robert Half International.
Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis.
In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at about $626,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $119.26 on Tuesday. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $120.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.55.
Robert Half International Company Profile
Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Robert Half International (RHI)
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Robert Half International (RHI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.