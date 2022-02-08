Analysts Expect Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) to Post $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) will report $0.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Worthington Industries reported earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $6.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $298,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,755,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,782,000 after purchasing an additional 75,839 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 5.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,184,000 after purchasing an additional 88,572 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Worthington Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,580,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,151 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Worthington Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,254,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,550,000 after acquiring an additional 17,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Worthington Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,530,000 after acquiring an additional 20,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

WOR stock opened at $52.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.09. Worthington Industries has a 12 month low of $47.79 and a 12 month high of $75.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.54 and its 200 day moving average is $55.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

