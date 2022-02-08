Analysts Issue Forecasts for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Spirit AeroSystems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu expects that the aerospace company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $49.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.87. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.93.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.19). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is -0.58%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

