Analysts Offer Predictions for OneWater Marine Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of OneWater Marine in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 6th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will earn $8.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.70. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for OneWater Marine’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OneWater Marine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

OneWater Marine stock opened at $51.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 3.51. OneWater Marine has a fifty-two week low of $33.09 and a fifty-two week high of $62.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.90.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $336.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.75 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Jack P. Ezzell sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $299,805.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $1,225,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,725 shares of company stock worth $7,922,013 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 30.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 200.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 23.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

