Analysts’ Upgrades for February, 8th (AMRS, BRX, CPT, EOG, FORM, IBA, IT, MGRC, MNOV, NPTN)

Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, February 8th:

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

