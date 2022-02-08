Analysts’ Upgrades for February, 8th (AMRS, BRX, CPT, EOG, FORM, IBA, IT, MGRC, MNOV, NPTN)

Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, February 8th:
Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Gartner (NYSE:IT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
