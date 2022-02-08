Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for 3M (MMM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of 3M (NYSE: MMM) recently:
- 1/26/2022 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $177.00 to $178.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $198.00 to $195.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2022 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $184.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $225.00 to $190.00.
- 1/14/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $194.00 to $185.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/10/2022 – 3M is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/5/2022 – 3M was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $166.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $199.00.
- 1/4/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $182.00 to $177.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/16/2021 – 3M is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/15/2021 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $201.00 to $198.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/10/2021 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $192.00 to $182.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of MMM stock opened at $161.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.13. 3M has a one year low of $160.01 and a one year high of $208.95.
3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.
