Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Anglo American (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

AAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($54.09) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,870 ($38.81) to GBX 2,900 ($39.22) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital downgraded Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($40.84) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,075 ($41.58) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($47.33) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,310.56 ($44.77).

AAL stock opened at GBX 3,469.50 ($46.92) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £46.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,128.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,993.34. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,350 ($31.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,575.50 ($48.35).

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,897 ($39.18) per share, with a total value of £6,112.67 ($8,265.95). Over the last three months, insiders bought 221 shares of company stock valued at $640,067.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

