AnimalGo Price Hits $0.0400 on Major Exchanges (GOM2)

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. AnimalGo has a market capitalization of $38.65 million and approximately $350,939.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AnimalGo has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. One AnimalGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00043442 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00107902 BTC.

About AnimalGo

AnimalGo is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net . AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

AnimalGo Coin Trading

