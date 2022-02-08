ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. trimmed its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,465 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,685 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.25% of ANSYS worth $73,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in ANSYS by 2.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in ANSYS by 15.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 430,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,498,000 after purchasing an additional 58,094 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the second quarter worth about $3,597,000. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its position in ANSYS by 12.3% during the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 311,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,891,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 10.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $329.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.79 and a 12 month high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.10, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $339.27.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

