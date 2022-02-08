Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Stake Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.14% of Apollo Medical worth $57,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 297.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 309.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 30.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Apollo Medical stock opened at $47.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $133.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.69.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.