Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 6.0% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $171.66 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.95 and its 200-day moving average is $157.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,991 shares of company stock worth $6,064,404 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.