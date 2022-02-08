Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lessened by Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,146 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.5% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,991 shares of company stock worth $6,064,404 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $171.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.04. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

