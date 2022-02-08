Arca Continental (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Shares Down 3.1%

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF)’s share price was down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.59 and last traded at $5.62. Approximately 1,152 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 6,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Arca Continental from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.11.

Arca Continental SAB de CV produces, distributes, and wholesales beverages and purified water. It operates through the Beverages and Others segments. The Beverages segment manufactures, distributes and sells soft drinks of the Coca-Cola Company brands, in territories of Mexico, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and the United State; and dairy beverages of Santa Clara brand in Mexico and Toni in Ecuador.

