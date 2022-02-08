Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.09 Billion

Analysts expect Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) to announce sales of $2.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arconic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.21 billion. Arconic reported sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arconic will report full-year sales of $7.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.34 billion to $7.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.20 billion to $8.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arconic.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARNC. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Arconic during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Arconic during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arconic in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNC opened at $30.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. Arconic has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.42.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

