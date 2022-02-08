Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several brokerages have commented on ACA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,663,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,431,000 after purchasing an additional 434,653 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,547,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,660,000 after purchasing an additional 357,060 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 601,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,341,000 after purchasing an additional 263,060 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,056,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,998,000 after purchasing an additional 222,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,797,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,727,000 after purchasing an additional 169,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

ACA opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.81. Arcosa has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $68.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

