Arizona State Retirement System Raises Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NSA opened at $61.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $36.92 and a 12 month high of $70.04. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 69.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 204.55%.

Several brokerages have commented on NSA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

