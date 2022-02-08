Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,992,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.43% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $26,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,996,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,065,000 after buying an additional 28,006 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 370.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 118,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 65.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 78,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 31,185 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 71.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.81. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $15.80.
Armada Hoffler Properties Profile
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.
