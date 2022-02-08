Arrayit (OTCMKTS:ARYC) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Arrayit Co. (OTCMKTS:ARYC) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Arrayit shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

About Arrayit (OTCMKTS:ARYC)

Arrayit Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing and marketing life science tools and integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation, biological function and diagnostics. Its products include microarrayers, Microarray Scanners, DNA Microarrays, Protein Microarrays, Microarray Printing, Microarray Substrate Slides, Microarray Instrument, Amplification & Labeling, purification kits, Microarray Tools, buffers and solutions, microarray Cleanrooms, Books & software, CGH Microarrays and Microarray Platforms.

