Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.440-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.35 billion-$8.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.33 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arrow Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Arrow Electronics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NYSE ARW opened at $126.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Arrow Electronics has a 52 week low of $96.40 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.93. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arrow Electronics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

