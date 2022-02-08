Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires New Holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IHG. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after buying an additional 25,207 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,248,000 after buying an additional 14,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IHG opened at $66.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.78 and a 200-day moving average of $65.74. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $75.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on IHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

