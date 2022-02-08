Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 78,750 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 78,750 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.22% of Energy Recovery worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 44,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 28,345 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,858,000 after buying an additional 22,429 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 692,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,169,000 after buying an additional 128,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 427,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ERII opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 84.82 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average is $20.44. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $615,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherif Foda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $449,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

