Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $2.18 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 87.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,683 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,887.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,035.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,150.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,483.86. The stock has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 651.04 and a beta of 1.54. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $957.60 and a 52-week high of $2,006.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

