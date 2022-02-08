Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 66,648 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.07% of American States Water worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 56.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 16.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 82.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $47,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total value of $32,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,250 shares of company stock worth $767,179. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWR opened at $88.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.47. American States Water has a 1-year low of $70.07 and a 1-year high of $103.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 0.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.48%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

