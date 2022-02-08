Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Position in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.56% of Unifi worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Unifi by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unifi by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Unifi by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,766,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unifi alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Unifi stock opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. Unifi, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $352.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). Unifi had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 6,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $138,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.72 per share, with a total value of $145,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 25,500 shares of company stock worth $557,420. 27.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.