Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 1,705,099 Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) by 89.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705,099 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.07% of E2open Parent worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETWO. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000.
NYSE:ETWO opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
E2open Parent Company Profile
E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.
